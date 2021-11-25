Garstang FC players are challenged to continue their improvement

The Riversiders travel to St Helens Town on Thursday before making the trip to Atherton LR on Saturday in the NWCFL First Division North.

They head to St Helens on the back of three games unbeaten, the most recent being last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Campion.

Clark’s players had trailed 2-0 but goals from Jake Salisbury and Joe Noblet made it five points from the last nine available.

Garstang FC manager Zach Clark

“I’m chuffed to bits at 2-0 down and coming back to get a point – but I’m disappointed we haven’t gone on to take three,” said Clark.

“That’s testament to where we are. We keep going on about momentum and that’s three unbeaten now.

“The way they (Campion) play, they will get a few points from the long throw; with how direct they are, they will cause a lot of problems.

“A couple of weeks ago, we were cautious of conceding off set pieces but I think that’s three or four games we haven’t conceded off a set piece, so things are heading in the right direction.”

The match at Campion was the first of four straight away games for Garstang with this week’s trips followed by a match at Bacup Borough on December 11.

With the midway point of the season having passed, Garstang sit 11th in the table, only four points clear of the bottom three.

The hope is that the Garstang squad can continue their recent improved performances and start to climb the table.

“I think it’s important we start picking up points on the road,” Clark added.

“I think we owe St Helens one because they equalised in the last seconds (2-2 draw in August) and Atherton, we played recently (6-2 win in October).

“They are two teams that we’re confident we can go and get points from.”