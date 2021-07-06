Garstang FC players sign up for the new season

Michael Donlon, Ben Reader, Harli Dewhurst, Dan Birch, Cam Ross, Phil Nagy, Shaun Sailor, Martin Grundy, Josh Draycott, Joe Noblet, Danny Squires, Dave Cartmell, Jake Salisbury, Jonny Hothersall and Andrew Murphy are the men in question.

Manager Richard Cookney said: “It is fantastic that these players have decided to continue here next season.

“We had a great squad starting to come together at the end of last season and the continuity of them remaining will be positive for us.”

Jonny Hothersall is among the 15 players to have re-signed with Garstang FC

The Riversiders have also found out their first seven fixtures of the season.

It starts on July 31 with a home game against Campion, followed by St Helens Town’s visit on August 4.

A trip to Daisy Hill is on August 7 before home games with AFC Darwen (August 18) and Golcar United (August 21), and matches at Nelson (August 28) and AFC Blackpool (August 30).