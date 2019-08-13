Garstang FC put plans in place for the future

Garstang FC are celebrating two pieces of good news from the last week.

The first of them came last Wednesday when Wyre’s planning committee gave unanimous support and approval for a 200-seat covered stand, new changing facilities and hospitality suite at the Riverside.

Club chairman Adrian Wilding said: “This is fantastic news for the club and the culmination of a lot of hard work.

“We hope to progress with the project as soon as possible but our main priority initially will be the covered seating area for the comfort of our ever-growing number of supporters and visitors.”

It was then followed by the announcement that GA Associates, who assisted the club with their planning application, would continue as shirt sponsors.

A club statement acknowledged: “We were delighted that GA Associates announced they would be continuing with their first team home shirt sponsorship.

“GA Associates provided the complete package for our application and ensured everything was completed smoothly and professionally.

“Graham Salisbury and GA Associates are great supporters of the club and we would like to thank them for their continued fantastic backing.”