Garstang FC Richard Cookney hopes to bounce back after consecutive defeats

Garstang boss Richard Cookney wants his players to start another undefeated run after suffering back-to-back defeats.

The Riversiders had been due to play the third of six consecutive away games at Prestwich Heys on Tuesday, only for the match to be postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

Instead they are back in action on Saturday at Lower Breck, hoping for better fortunes after last Wednesday’s loss at Pilkington, followed by the weekend defeat at Emley AFC.

That left Garstang 16th in the Hallmark Security League First Division North, three points ahead of bottom side Steeton.

“We’ve had a lot of players returning and the squad’s strong,” Cookney told the club website after the game.

“We’ve had a four-game unbeaten run so we need to get over this and get on a little run. There are tough games coming up.”

Having travelled to Emley, the Riversiders left themselves up against it after conceding early goals to the division’s second-placed side.

James Eyles and Declan Dawson both scored within the opening 10 minutes for the hosts before Cam Ross pulled a goal back with the 20-minute mark approaching.

However, try as they might, Cookney’s players were unable to get back on level terms.

“It was probably about 15 minutes when it started to settle down and we created a few chances,” Cookney said.

“Second half, they never looked dangerous; we had a couple of chances but didn’t take them really.

“The second goal was a blatant cross and the wind took it in; that’s a sickener but again, after that, we never looked threatened.

“We’ve come to a team second in the league and not been outdone.”