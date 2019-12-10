Garstang FC’s Macron Cup tie with Maine Road due to be postponed again?

Garstang FC apparently face an away trip if they are to make Macron Cup progress against Maine Road.

The Riversiders had been due to host Road at the Riverside on Wednesday evening after last Saturday’s original meeting failed a pitch inspection and was postponed because of a waterlogged surface.

However, as the Courier went to press on Tuesday, the North West Counties Football League’s website listed the game as having been called off, again because of a waterlogged pitch.

As a result, they are now set to make the trip to Maine Road on Monday evening (7.45pm), 48 hours after their league game at Prestwich Heys.

It also means that Thursday evening’s game at St Helens Town – which was due to be postponed as a result of Wednesday’s cup tie – is now back on.

That match, which is scheduled to kick off at 7.45pm, should be the first for Richard Cookney’s side since the defeat to AFC Liverpool at the end of November.

They had been due to visit Ashton Town in the Hallmark Security League First Division North last Tuesday, December 3, only for a frozen pitch to intervene.

It all adds to a number of recently rearranged games for the Riversiders with the match at Ashton Town now set to be played on Tuesday, January 28 (7.45pm).

The league has also announced another Riversiders rearrangement next month.

They had been due to visit Lower Breck on Thursday, January 16, only for the match to be moved back to Saturday, January 18 instead (3pm).