Garstang FC’s matches affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Garstang FC face further time off following the North West Counties Football League’s move to suspend matches.

The league took the decision at a meeting on Monday afternoon as society deals with the global coronavirus pandemic.

While the Premier League and EFL have imposed a suspension until April 3 at the earliest, the NWCFL has opted for an open-ended suspension of fixtures.

A statement issued by the league said: “Following the government’s announcement this evening that all non-essential social contact should stop immediately due to the coronavirus outbreak, the league management committee has agreed it has no alternative but to suspend all NWCFL fixtures until further notice with immediate effect.

“Obviously none of us know what will happen next but we will keep monitoring the situation and report back when we receive guidance from the FA and other authorities.

“We would like to wish all players, officials and supporters of our clubs and league well during this difficult time.”

Though the top four divisions in English football’s pyramid had decided to suspend football last weekend, the NWCFL opted to give clubs the chance to play subject to them being able to do so.

They explained in a statement: “We are aware of the fragile financial state of some member clubs and their reliance on income from home matches. We encourage clubs to consider their ongoing viability when cancelling matches and advise, where possible, that arrangements are made to rearrange such games.

“The league management committee will support any club requesting a postponement, although we would expect both clubs to act in a responsible manner and mutually agree.”