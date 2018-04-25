Garstang FC’s players can look back with satisfaction

Garstang boss Lee Baker has warmed up for Wednesday’s Lancashire Shield final by saying his players should take pride in their achievements.

The Riversiders meet Fulwood Amateurs at the Lancashire FA headquarters (7.30pm), looking to win a second competition in a week.

Seven days ago, Baker’s players lifted the Richardson Cup with a win against Euxton Villa.

That was the first part of a possible treble but the league element of that equation has taken a hit.

Two wins for Blackpool Wren Rovers, coupled with Garstang’s draw at Hesketh Bank on Saturday, means the Riversiders’ West Lancashire League Premier Division title hopes are no longer in their hands.

They are four points behind Wrens but only have one game in hand on the pacesetters.

“The lads have done really well and should be proud of themselves,” Baker said.

“They should be enjoying this part of the season because it is what they have earned.

“We just want them to be confident and believe in what they’re doing.”