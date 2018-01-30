Garstang FC to decide on promotion application

Garstang FC are set to make a final announcement as to whether the club will press ahead with plans to join the Hallmark Security League.

It was revealed last week that the Riversiders are one of three West Lancashire League clubs who have applied to move into step six and play in the former North West Counties League.

The other two sides are Longridge Town and Whitehaven but a committee meeting on Tuesday evening was set to decide whether Garstang would press ahead with their application.

Club chairman Adrian Wilding said: “We decided to put an application in to tick the box and keep us in the frame.

“That application has gone in but there are jobs that need doing in order to fit the criteria.

“We had a meeting to discuss it with Lee Baker (first-team manager) because that’s the team it would affect.

“That was an initial meeting but we have a full committee meeting where a decision will be made as to whether we pursue it or not.”

Away from decisions over the club’s future direction, Mr Wilding has made an appeal for more people to become involved with the club.

Matchday roles require filling, while there is also a desire to get more people involved with the club’s committee.

“We are, as a club, looking for people to help out on a matchday,” Mr Wilding said.

“We’re looking for people to just help out in general with roles at the ground, setting up stuff on a matchday because we are short on bodies.

“We’re also looking for more people to come and help out on the committee, people who want to become more involved at the club.”

Anyone who is interested in helping out on a matchday, or wishes to join the club’s committee, should contact Mr Wilding on 07967 337411.

Having seen Saturday’s game with Euxton Villa postponed, Garstang are travelling to Hesketh Bank this weekend (2pm).