Garstang FC to play the squad game ahead of home double-header

Garstang boss Lee Baker is ready to rotate his squad this week as their focus switches to the league for the rest of the season.

The Riversiders host Lower Breck this evening (7.45pm), hoping to bounce back from Saturday’s First Division Cup defeat at Avro.

That loss ended Garstang’s cup interests for the season, leaving them looking to finish the league season with a flourish.

Twelve games remain in their Hallmark Security First Division North season with Baker’s players currently ninth in the table.

They have as many as four games in hand, starting with tonight’s game against third-placed Lower Breck, who routed the Riversiders 5-1 in August.

That is followed on Saturday with another home game as AFC Blackpool are the visitors.

“Lower Breck are a good team and they are one of the sides I admire,” Baker said.

“I like them as a club and the way they do things.

“It will be a tough game but we haven’t written our season off by any means.

“It’s disappointing we haven’t got the cups to aim for but we have a lot of home games coming up and we want to finish as high as we can.

“Who knows, at the end of the season, what other teams’ priorities will be if they are in the cups?

“I don’t think we will be taking it easily before the season ends because we want to finish as high as we can.

“What I do know is we’re alright in terms of players for Wednesday but we have a few missing for Saturday.

“I’ll certainly be looking to use the majority of the squad across both games.”

One player who could be back in contention is striker Alan Coar following a lengthy injury absence.

Avro’s artificial surface would have been too much too soon for him but it’s hoped he will be in the Riversiders’ squad for tonight’s match.