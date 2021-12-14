Garstang FC's response to weekend abandonment at Bacup Borough

The NWCFL First Division North match was called off at half-time because of a waterlogged pitch with the Riversiders trailing 2-1 after player-manager Zach Clark’s early goal.

In the aftermath of the abandonment, a number of social media posts were published about the call-off.

These included an allegation that a Garstang official walked on the pitch at half-time, spoke to the referee and complained about the playing surface prior to the match being abandoned.

Garstang player-manager Zach Clark had scored at Bacup Borough

The Courier and News approached the Riversiders for its response to the various claims.

In reply, the club issued the following statement: “Prior to the match, both teams were advised by the referee that he was concerned that if the forecasted heavy rain came the game may not finish.

“It did indeed rain heavily from 2:30 up to half-time and, at half-time, one of our officials checked with the referee to see if the officials were satisfied the pitch remained playable and safe.

“The referee, along with his colleagues, remained on the pitch during the break assessing the playing surface.

“After the officials deliberated independently of both teams, the referee advised both clubs that in his opinion the pitch was unplayable and the game was subsequently abandoned.”

Garstang are due back on home soil on Saturday with Holker Old Boys their visitors.