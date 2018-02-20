Garstang get ready for Shield semi-final

Garstang FC are hoping it will be second time lucky on Thursday with their Lancashire Shield semi-final against Euxton Villa.

The original game was called off a fortnight ago because of a frozen pitch at Chorley’s Victory Park ground.

The two sides will try to play at the second time of asking this week with kick-off set for 7.30pm.

It is the second fixture in a hectic run of games for the Riversiders with home games against Hesketh Bank on Saturday (3pm) and Burscough Richmond next Wednesday (7.30pm) to finish the month.

The Riversiders have also published their fixtures for March with half-a-dozen games scheduled for next month.

First up is the Richardson Cup tie at Fulwood Amateurs on Saturday, March 3 (3pm).

Four days later brings the first of two home games with Fulwood Amateurs visiting the Riverside (7.30pm), followed by Longridge Town on March 10.

Thornton Cleveleys will be their hosts on March 17 before two other home matches will close the month.

After a blank Saturday on March 24 they are at home against Slyne with Hest on Wednesday, March 28 (7.30pm), followed by Whitehaven’s visit three days later.