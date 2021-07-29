Garstang lad Adam Phillips thrilled to be back with Morecambe for new season

Adam Phillips

The midfielder has joined the Shrimps on a season-long deal from Burnley for a third spell at the Mazuma Stadium.

The 23-year-old first joined them on loan in January 2020, along with Clarets team-mate Ryan Cooney.

Both returned last season, though Phillips was recalled on deadline day in January and then loaned out to Accrington Stanley.

Cooney made his move permanent after last season’s promotion, while Phillips returns after his two previous spells yielded a total of 14 goals in 44 appearances.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be back,” Phillips told the club website.

“Obviously I know the club really well, it’s going to be a great test this year in League One.

“I think the manager has put a great team together, it looks like he’s signed some strong players.

“There’ll be a lot of good games in the league, playing against the big teams which will be good for the fans. I’m looking forward to it.

“I knew from when I did leave that the team would push on and I knew they’d be there or thereabouts in the play-offs, and I was really happy for them that they got promoted in the end.