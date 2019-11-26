Garstang manager looks forward to facing high-flying opponents

Garstang boss Richard Cookney believes his players could flourish when they come up against AFC Liverpool on Saturday.

The match features second-top against second-bottom in the Hallmark Security League First Division North with the Riversiders hosting an AFC side chasing promotion and the title.

For their part, Garstang go into the game looking for a change in fortune after losing to fellow strugglers AFC Darwen last Saturday.

Three second-half goals saw them beaten 5-2, making it 12 conceded in the last three league outings.

“For some reason we come up against teams near the top who want to play football and it suits us,” Cookney told the club website after Saturday’s defeat.

“It’s the teams that want to get the nitty gritty that we can’t seem to compete with.

“We have seven or eight players back so I’m looking forward to that, knowing I can change and do what I need to.

“We’re coming up against teams at the minute where our only issue is we’ve got too many footballers trying to play football and do it the right way.

“It’s great but you’re coming up against teams round about you playing long balls, working off the scraps.

“We aren’t that type of team but we need to start learning how to do that.”

Another lesson that needs to be learned is establishing a defensive barrier.

Cookney’s players have now conceded 41 goals in 14 matches, only surpassed by AFC Darwen and Steeton (45).

At the other end, they are also paying the price for a number of missed chances.

“If you’re at the top of the table they go in,” Cookney said.

“It’s 10 goals (scored) in three games but it’s the leaking of goals we’ve got to stop.”