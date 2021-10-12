Garstang manager's criticism following their weekend defeat at Steeton

The Riversiders went down 4-1 at Steeton in their NWCFL First Division North meeting.

Having gone into the game on the back of a 6-2 win against Atherton LR, Garstang had a poor start in conceding to Kayle Price after only two minutes.

They got themselves back on level terms on 28 minutes, Zach Clarke scoring from the spot, only to concede a penalty moments later which Price converted.

Garstang boss Richard Cookney (right) saw his players beaten at the weekend Picture: Garstang FC

Clarke struck the post with half-time approaching, after which Garstang thought they should have been given another penalty rather than a corner when the ball struck Ben Kendall’s arm.

Two goals in the last 13 minutes then gave the home side victory, Joe Snowden converting Andy Briggs’ cross before scoring from long distance.

Speaking after the game, Cookney said: “A really bad day at the office, disappointed with the performance as a whole.

“I just didn’t think we showed up today at all, they wanted it more.

“Within the first minute we’ve made a mistake and they scored, then we’ve managed to get a penalty and get back in it – then within a minute, we’ve given a penalty back to them.

“I think we’ve had more possession than them but possession’s pointless if you aren’t going to create the chances and put them away.

“I don’t think it was a 4-1 game but I think we definitely deserved the result to be honest.

“The lads are pulling out excuses left, right and centre but, for me, they didn’t turn up.

“You can’t go from getting the result last week and a draw against Bury, playing really well, to suddenly getting beaten today and there’s so many things wrong with the squad and formations.

“We just didn’t show up, it’s as simple as that.”