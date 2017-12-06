Garstang’s enjoyable away day

Lee Baker was happy with performances at both ends of the pitch in Garstang’s 3-0 win at Whitehaven on Saturday.

Alan Coar (2) and Jonny Hothersall scored the goals for the Riversiders, while keeper Dan Curwen and his back four worked hard to keep a clean sheet.

Victory also made it back-to-back away wins in Cumbria, following on from the three points gained at Vickerstown a fortnight earlier.

“There was an element of us making hard work of the game because we created chance after chance and didn’t put them away,” Baker said.

“However, once we got the first it seemed to relax the players a little bit and we might have got six or seven if we had gone ahead earlier on.

“The game felt very bitty and never seemed to keep flowing but, if you’d have offered me six points from Vickerstown and Whitehaven then I’d have taken that.

“The clean sheet was massive as well; Dan wasn’t doing anything for a long time but, when he did, he did it well and I was pleased with his concentration.”