Garstang’s victory was a team effort

Garstang FC manager Lee Baker had nothing but praise for both teams and the groundstaff after watching his team beat Tempest United to reach the Richardson Cup final.

The Riversiders booked their second cup final appearance of the season, following on from their Lancashire Shield progress, as their treble bid remained intact.

Their 3-2 win was done the hard way, having gone a goal behind after 12 seconds before equalising, taking the lead, spurning further chances and then scoring an own goal to halve their lead.

While pleased at the way his players came through despite one of their more ordinary performances, Baker was just as complimentary towards the opposition and the staff at Euxton Villa, the venue for Saturday’s semi-final.

Wet weather had put the game in doubt but all three parties were determined the game should go ahead as planned.

“The pitch at Euxton was absolutely fantastic and a credit to their staff,” Baker said.

“We got there and the referee said it was off because of one area in a goalmouth but the Euxton groundstaff put some more work in and were happy for it to be played.

“Then we had more people coming and saying it was off when all 22 players were happy to get the game played.

“Both sides had warmed up and then it was left in the groundsman’s hands as to whether he thought it was playable.

“He did, we got the game played and I’m really thankful to the staff at Euxton as well as the Tempest players for making sure it happened.”