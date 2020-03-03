Golcar United 3 Garstang FC 1: Riversiders throw away first-half lead

Garstang were beaten 3-1 when they met Golcar United in the North West Counties League First Division North last Friday.

With the match being played on Avro FC’s 3G surface because of issues with Golcar’s pitch, Riversiders’ boss Richard Cookney again had to change his side due to injuries and player unavailability.

Garstang’s Elliot Dickson was instrumental in the game’s first goal when they took the lead midway through the half.

Excellent play from Alan Coar and Rob Hanslip set up the ball for Dickson to whip in a tremendous cross, which was deflected into the Golcar net.

Golcar came into the game with Will Kitchen at his best to deny them, while Hanslip made a fantastic block from close range.

From the resulting corner, Nathan Tayo headed home at the far post to make it 1-1 on 29 minutes.

Kitchen made some superb saves but was helpless when Josh Lang fired home just before half time to make it 2-1.

The second half saw Golcar extend their lead when Reuben Noble-Lazarus fired home from 25 yards on 70 minutes.

Garstang introduced Andrew Murphy, who had a positive impact on their attacking threat as he went close with two excellent efforts.

There was still time for Garstang to hit the post but it was too little too late for the Riversiders.