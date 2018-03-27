Good ground news for Garstang FC?

Garstang are one step nearer to progressing up the football pyramid after it was revealed they had passed their ground grading inspection.

Clubs wishing to join the Hallmark Security League – the former North West Counties competition – were due to have their grounds inspected by this Saturday.

Riversiders boss Lee Baker told the Courier that their ground was visited on Monday and that things seemed to have gone well.

“The ground guy came down to see us and we had to have everything set up for how it would be on a matchday,” Baker said.

“We’ve been granted the grading to apply for the North West Counties but we don’t really know when that decision will be made.

“Until it’s official then we can’t really say any more about it but everyone involved has put in a lot of hard work.”

If the Riversiders are to leave the West Lancashire League set-up, then they are doing their best to depart as Premier Division champions.

Ten wins and a draw in their last 11 league matches have seen Baker’s players close to within five points of league leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers – and with three games in hand.

The next of those was a home game against Euxton Villa as the Courier went to press on Tuesday evening before they close out the month by hosting Longridge Town on Saturday.

The latter game is the first of two games the Riversiders have against last season’s title winners before the end of the season.

Town boss Lee Ashcroft has had designs on a late surge for the title and Baker believes they will play a big part in the season’s outcome given they also have to play Wren Rovers.

“I know Longridge lost last weekend but that will have been through tiredness,” he said.

“They will have a massive say in what we do and what Wrens do.”