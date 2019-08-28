Holker Old Boys 0 Garstang 2: Riversiders’ new boss watches on as they claim three points

Garstang FC’s new boss Richard Cookney was an interested spectator as they gained their second win of the season.

Cookney, who was named as Andy Payton’s replacement over the Bank Holiday weekend. saw his new side win 2-0 against Holker Old Boys.

Two first-half goals did the job for the Riversiders with an own goal giving them the lead on 20 minutes.

Victory was wrapped up 17 minutes later when Andrew Murphy doubled the lead.

They then retained that lead in the second half to claim a much-needed three points and move up the table, away from the sides at the bottom.

Riversiders’ director Dave Graham took charge of the team for their win and said of the new manager: “He was there because he wanted to have a look ahead of his first training session on Thursday and his first game on Saturday.

“We were fairly thin on the ground with some lads being away but everyone who was there put in a good shift.

“There was nothing lucky about it; there was a lot of hard work and a lot of application.

“It was good for the new manager to see and he was impressed with what he saw; hopefully he can get us back on track.”