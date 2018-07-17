Home start to Garstang FC’s new adventure

Garstang have been handed a home match on the opening day as they start life in the Hallmark Security League.

Lee Baker’s men begin their First Division North campaign on August 4 when they welcome Daisy Hill.

There will be one familiar face awaiting Baker’s players in the new season with Longridge Town having also made the move up from the West Lancashire League at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Garstang meet Town on Boxing Day at the Mike Riding Ground with the return match on Easter Monday, April 22.

The fixtures are as follows:

August

4 Daisy Hill (H)

7 Cleator Moor Celtic (A)

11 Steeton (H)

18 Lower Breck (A)

22 Carlisle City (H)

25 Bacup Borough (A)

27 AFC Darwen (A)

September

1 Nelson (H)

22 Atherton LR (H)

29 Holker Old Boys (A)

October

3 Ashton Town (H)

6 Holker Old Boys (H)

13 AFC Blackpool (A)

27 Daisy Hill (A)

31 Avro (A)

November

3 AFC Liverpool (H)

17 Prestwich Heys (H)

24 Shelley (H)

December

1 Chadderton (A)

8 Chadderton (H)

15 Steeton (A)

22 Lower Breck (H)

26 Longridge Town (A)

29 Carlisle City (A)

January

5 Bacup Borough (H)

10 Cleator Moor Celtic (H)

26 Nelson (A)

February

2 Avro (H)

16 AFC Blackpool (H)

23 Atherton LR (A)

March

9 AFC Darwen (H)

16 Ashton Town (A)

23 AFC Liverpool (A)

30 St Helens Town (A)

April

13 St Helens Town (H)

20 Prestwich Heys (A)

22 Longridge Town (H)

27 Shelley (A)