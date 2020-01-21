Lower Breck 5 Garstang 1: Emphatic defeat for the Riversiders

Garstang FC were unable to do the double over Lower Breck as they lost 5-1 on Saturday.

The league leaders had been looking to avenge their pre-Christmas loss against the Riversiders, who had a full squad to choose from with the exception of the suspended Josh O’Neill.

The home side started strongly and, initially, Garstang were slow in coming to terms with their rapid, pass-and-move style of football.

Garstang had to work off scraps and were not winning enough tackles in midfield but, despite seeing very little possession, the Riversiders were first to score.

Alan Coar found Joe Melling, who got down the wing and whipped in a great cross for the former, who got ahead of two defenders and was fouled as he met the ball.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot with little complaints from the home side as Coar confidently stroked home the penalty to give Garstang the lead against the run of play.

They were unable to hold on to the lead as, nine minutes later, Stephen Milne got on the wrong side of Cam Ross and was fouled.

The same player scored the resulting penalty for the home side, who continued to press for another goal.

It came nine minutes later when a long ball, deep into the right-hand channel was crossed for Louis Austin, who finished smartly to put the Merseysiders ahead.

Garstang slowly played themselves back into the game with Billy Joyce winning some tackles and Melling finding space down the right.

On the stroke of half-time, Melling who was Garstang’s best outfield player on the day, sent in a cross which Rob Hanslip headed inches wide.

The second half saw Lower Breck have to do more defending with substitute Jonny Hothersall causing problems.

Althought the Riversiders had a number of efforts blocked, at the other end, Will Kitchen made a number of tremendous saves to keep the scoreline close.

With the clock ticking down, Garstang left themselves open as they pushed for the equaliser and the home side’s rapid forward line capitalised.

Luke Duffy made it 3-1 before Jamie Henders’ late double took the game away from Garstang.