Match report: Garstang 3 Prestwich Heys Reserves 0

Lancashire Amateur Shield

Alan Coar was absent due to work commitments and Ryan Dodd was also unavailable but manager Lee Baker had another strong squad from which to select.

From the first whistle Baker’s side looked sharp with both Shaun Sailor and Chris Byrne winning a lot of ball for the attack-minded Jonny Hothersall and Tom Entwistle.

Garstang’s first real chance came following a quality piece of football as Hothersall won possession of the ball and ran 40 yards before playing a ball into the path of Ric Coar.

He looked up and hit a pinpoint cross to Marc Murphy who should have done better than miskick from the penalty spot.

Coar was also crowded out when attempting to get a shot away before Prestwich countered and Dan Curwen had to push away a low cross which would have been a simple tap-in.

This proved the hosts’ only scare of the half as Garstang took control and soon converted their dominance into the game’s first goal.

Hothersall’s shot from 20 yards was saved but Coar positioned himself perfectly for the rebound.

His first shot was blocked but he managed to score with a second attempt from close range.

Coar then had a scissor kick from 18 yards tipped over the bar at full stretch as Garstang looked to extend their lead before half-time.

Coar had a further shot deflected onto the post before rounding the keeper and shooting wide as Garstang led 1-0 at half-time.

The second half was only seven minutes old when Garstang doubled their lead with Murphy heading home following an initial effort by Kieran O’Connor.

Entwistle shot wide and Coar was also narrowly off target as Garstang dominated the half with the Prestwich keeper making a number of excellent saves.

The visitors’ discipline started to wain with a number of yellow cards as Prestwich began to dispute some of the referee’s decisions before an already substituted player was shown a red card.

Garstang continued to press and, with the game well into injury time, the excellent Hothersall scored a deserved third for the Riversiders as he fired home from just inside the penalty box.