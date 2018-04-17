Match report: Garstang 4 Whitehaven 0

Garstang bounced back from defeat to Haslingden St Marys in midweek with a 4-0 win over Whitehaven on Saturday.

Having seen the Riversiders’ pitch pass an inspection, manager Lee Baker saw his side start positively.

They looked dangerous from the first whistle as Ric Coar had an early effort well saved with the Whitehaven keeper doing well to keep out Shaun Sailor’s follow-up.

Matty Poole’s 30-yard through ball into the path of Jonny Hothersall then saw him round the keeper but shoot just wide.

Garstang had further clear chances but Whitehaven almost took the lead, only to see a shot strike the side netting.

As the half progressed, however, the visitors offered little in attack with Josh Westwood and Kieran O’Connor looking in relative control.

Hothersall struck the upright and Poole shot high and wide before the deadlock was broken with half-time approaching as Coar headed home from 10 yards.

The second half was more of the same with the visitors’ keeper again tested by Coar, who was also crowded out before being able to get another effort away.

Baker made use of his substitutes with two combining as Ryan Dodd fed Gary Fawcett, who struck the post.

Fawcett returned the compliment when he sent a diagonal ball into the path of Dodd, who made no mistake from close range to make it 2-0.

The Whitehaven defence started to tire and Garstang capitalised in the closing stages when Ric Coar slid in from close range for his second before O’Connor rounded things off in the 85th minute after the keeper had punched a cross straight into his path.