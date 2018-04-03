Match report: Garstang 5 Euxton Villa 1

Garstang warmed up for last Saturday’s match with Longridge Town with a 5-1 victory against Euxton Villa in midweek.

Euxton came flying out of the blocks and were soon in front when the unmarked George Davies smashed the ball home from six yards on four minutes.

The visitors also had a number of corners which were well defended while, at the other end, Tom Entwistle curled an effort just wide and Alan Coar’s chip was easily held.

It took the home side half-an-hour before they started to look more like themselves and cause problems.

They levelled on 36 minutes when Kieran O’Connor’s free-kick was headed on by Alan Coar to Josh Westwood.

Although his first effort was blocked by the keeper, the ball bounced back onto his chest and ended up in the net.

Three minutes later, Jonny Hothersall twisted and turned on the edge of the box before firing a shot into the bottom corner to turn the game on its head as Garstang led 2-1 at half-time.

Three minutes into the second half and it was 3-1 when substitute Ric Coar saw his header well saved, only for Alan Coar to convert the rebound via the bar.

Villa visibly wilted and were reduced to 10 men when Davies, who had been booked for retaliation, picked up a second yellow for diving.

The Riversiders had several chances to increase their lead before Entwistle scored from the spot on 80 minutes after Salisbury was brought down.

Matt Poole put the icing on the cake when his persistence paid off and he found the net.