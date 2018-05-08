Match report: Garstang 7 Vickerstown 1

Garstang were 7-1 winners against a depleted Vickerstown side in midweek to keep their West Lancashire League Premier Division title hopes alive.

Lee Baker’s side got into the groove early, testing the visitors’ keeper at every opportunity with Shaun Sailor his usual combative self and Tom Entwistle finding plenty of time on the ball.

Jonny Hothersall had a good chance to shoot but was crowded out before Ric Coar was cynically pulled back when put through.

It was only matter of time before the deadlock was broken and the first goal came when Jake Salisbury got behind the defence.

His cross was missed by a number of players before falling kindly to Alan Coar, who was lurking at the back post and calmly fired home.

The lead was soon doubled when Josh Westwood stepped into midfield, beat two men and shot low from 30 yards.

The keeper could only parry the shot with Alan Coar the first to react and score from close range to leave Garstang 2-0 up at half-time.

Tom Graham then replaced Hothersall at the restart with Jack Swindlehurst being pushed further up the pitch into a more advanced role.

After just two minutes of play, Alan Coar secured his hat-trick by netting the rebound after the keeper could only save his the initial shot from brother Ric.

The hat-trick hero was replaced by Ryan Dodd, whose running soon caused issues for the Vickerstown defence.

Salisbury saw a shot fly just over the bar after being found by a good ball from Graham.

The fourth goal came when Ric Coar got behind the defence and calmly lobbed the keeper from 20 yards.

Vickerstown pulled a goal back midway through the half when Steve Kewley volleyed home from 20 yards to give Dan Curwen no chance.

This, however, proved to be just a minor blip as Garstang extended their lead further.

Dodd helped himself to a couple of quick goals and, at the death, Swindlehurst tapped in from close range to wrap up another convincing win.