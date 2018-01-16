Match report: Garstang FC 4 Tempest United 1

West Lancashire League

Shaun Sailor was serving the final game of his three-game suspension but manager Lee Baker had both Tom Entwistle and Jake Salisbury available and both were recalled to the starting XI.

On a very heavy surface which made flowing, passing football difficult for both sides, Garstang looked the more dynamic and fitter side and were soon creating chances.

Jonny Hothersall, who was excellent throughout, found Ric Coar who in turn found brother Alan.

He got a good shot away under pressure but his shot was well saved by Tempest’s goalkeeper Nathan Pennington.

Further good link-up play between Alan Coar and Hothersall saw Ric Coar flash a header just wide as the Garstang attack continued to ask questions of Tempest.

The deadlock was broken after 20 minutes when Entwistle whipped in a free-kick from the Garstang right and, as the keeper was caught in no man’s land, Ric Coar headed the ball into an unguarded net.

Garstang continued to press as Dan Birch was seeing a lot of the ball down the right.

For the remainder of the half Garstang started to see a lot of the ball but were finding it increasingly difficult to create further chances in the half as they led 1-0 at half-time.

Entwistle had been struggling with illness and, at half-time was replaced by Matty Poole, who looked in excellent form as his passing started to cause the visitors problems.

Poole extended Garstang’s lead when he whipped an in-swinging corner, which beat everyone and flew straight into the top of the Tempest net with the keeper well beaten.

Further Poole corners resulted in some last-ditch defending as Garstang looked to press home their dominance.

Ric Coar had a great effort blocked on the six-yard line, while Hothersall found Salisbury with a pinpoint cross but the resulting shot was brilliantly saved at close range.

At the other end, there was a scare for Garstang after Tempest had a credible claim for a penalty tuned down.

This proved a pivotal moment as Garstang doubled their lead in quick succession.

Another Poole corner was only half-cleared and, following a scramble, the ball found Salisbury, who fired home from just inside the box.

Salisbury was again on the spot to fire home following a quick throw and the home side were good value for their four-goal lead.

There was still time for Murphy to see a header from six yards go the wrong side of the post and Ric Coar again was thwarted by excellent goal keeping.

To the visitors’ credit they never stopped working and, with just a minute left on the clock, Danny Ashcroft scored a late consolation goal.