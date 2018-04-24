Match report: Hesketh Bank 1 Garstang 1

Garstang dropped two points in their quest for the West Lancashire League Premier Division title race when they drew 1-1 at Hesketh Bank on Saturday.

Don’t miss the latest football transfer news and gossip from leagues in England, Scotland and Europe with footballwire.co.uk

Hesketh Bank were lively in the early stages and Garstang keeper Dan Curwen was fortunate early on when he misjudged a free kick but the ball drifted harmlessly wide.

He more than made up for it soon afterwards, saving with his legs to thwart Bob Milton.

Ric Coar saw a shot cleared off the Hesketh Bank line but, in an end-to-end game, Curwen made a brilliant fingertip save and Milton blazed over when well placed.

Ric Coar was inches away from scoring and Jonny Hothersall had an effort saved as the first half ended goalless.

It was Garstang who took the lead in the 50th minute when Alan Coar dispossessed a defender before squaring for Tom Entwistle to fire home.

However, Hesketh Bank equalised 15 minutes later as Milton’s screamer from the edge of the box gave Curwen no chance.

Ryan Dodd fired over the home bar and Josh Westwood headed a Hesketh corner off the line before Garstang applied relentless pressure in the last 20 minutes.

The closest they came was Matt Poole hit the post and Dodd netted the rebound – but was offside.