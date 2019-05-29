New Garstang FC boss Andy Payton cannot wait to get going

Andy Payton hopes his patience has paid off after being named as Garstang FC’s new manager.

The former Burnley and Celtic striker takes on his first managerial role after being named as Lee Baker’s successor at the Riverside.

Payton, who turned out for clubs including Burnley and Celtic during a long playing career, is excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“Although it’s my first role as a manager, I’ve coached in professional football academies and I’ve been the first-team coach at Northwich Victoria and Padiham.

“Having gone through my coaching badges, right up to UEFA ‘A’ which I completed a few years ago, I want to put my ideas into practice and try to inspire the lads.

“My playing career lasted for more than 20 years so I’ve got a lot of experience.”

As well as being his first managerial position, the Garstang job also brings another step into the unknown.

By his own admission, Payton took the job without knowing a great deal about the players he has inherited from Baker.

Nevertheless, their results last season has given him plenty of cause of optimism going into the 2019/20 season.

Payton said: “I don’t know much about the players who are there but I’ll be having a meeting with the lads and having a chat with them.

“That’s what pre-season is all about; I can quickly identify what needs doing but that’s my job.

“We will be doing a lot behind the scenes and we will be doing a lot of work on the training pitch.

“Obviously they finished seventh last season after getting promotion which was a really good job.

“I’ll be having a look at the players who are already at the club and did so well last season but we’ll try and take it on a bit and go for the play-offs.

“You always want to try and do better than the season before and why can’t we try to get promotion?”