Non League: Chorley need to get up and nunning & new man at Garstang backed for success

Assistant manager Jonathan Smith reckons Chorley need a couple of wins just to make the players believe that they belong in the National League.

The Magpies have yet to register a win since winning promotion last and currently prop up the table with just four points to their name.

After beginning the season with three draws, Jamie Vermiglio’s men have shipped 15 goals over the past four games – and one of those fixtures contained a goalless draw.

Against Solihull Moors, Chorley were beaten 6-1 at home and in their next match they lost 4-1 at Maidenhead.

On Monday despite taking the lead and being the better side for the first half-hour, the Magpies ended up being well beaten 5-1 by Notts County.

Smith believes the scorelines in all three games flattered the opposition and he has seen enough in the other four matches that they are more than capable of moving away from the bottom reaches of the table.

“Myself, Jamie and Andy Preece (first-team coach) are sick of shaking hands with the opposition manager and them telling us that we were the better side,” Smith said. “From what we have seen from all these games, we have been good enough, we just haven’t taken our chances while the other team has.

“That’s what happens at this level and, whether on the back of that, confidence has taken a hit.

“We just need a couple of wins to get up and running.”

Chorley host Boreham Wood this weekend and Smith added: “It’s a winnable game and we feel it’s one we have to win.”

In other National League action, AFC Fylde travel to high-flying Bromley on the back of bank holiday Monday’s goalless draw at home to Harrogate Town.

And in the National League North, Southport are at home to Kettering Town.

Garstang director Dave Graham has high hopes for the Riversiders’ new boss Richard Cookney.

He was announced as the successor to Andy Payton at the Riverside at the start of the week,the ex-Burnley man leaving after only five games in charge.

Graham, Alan Coar and Richard Brown have been part of the caretaker set-up since with the Riversiders losing to Emley AFC on Saturday before winning at Holker Old Boys on Monday.

Cookney watched the latter game and the Riversiders’ board are excited about his appointment. “Richard has been at Poulton for the last five years,” Graham said.

“He has come up through the ranks from youth team, to reserve team, and then the first team for the last two-and-a-half seasons.

“He’s been successful there, he’s relatively young, ambitious and he has a lot of good ideas.

“He was well in the frame to get the job last time and we’ve gone back to him again.”

Cookney’s first game in charge comes tomorrow when the Riversiders host Sunderland West End in the FA Vase first qualifying round.

He takes over a team with two league wins so far this season but Graham believes the foundations are in place for a possible repeat of the seventh-placed finish they achieved last time around.

Seven games into the season and the Riversiders are third-bottom of the NWCL First Division North table with six points, two points clear of the bottom club Steeton.

“At this point last year, I think we only had three more points because we won the first three and lost the next four,” Graham said. “It’s very early days this season and nobody’s running away with the division yet.

“Everybody is beating each other and there is no team with a 100 per cent record so far.

“There is plenty to play for but we do have a bit of relief this weekend in that we’re playing in the FA Vase rather than the league.

“We don’t know a massive amount about Sunderland West End but I’m sure that’s the case with them as well.

“However, we’ll see what happens and, hopefully, Richard can begin with a victory.”

Elsewhere in the FA Vase first qualifying round, Charnock Richard travel to Cammel Laird, while Lee Ashcroft’s Longridge Town entertain Newcastle University.

On Sunday Burscough travel to Emley AFC.

In the NPL Premier Division, Bamber Bridge visit South Shields, and in the NPL North West Division, Kendal Town are at Mossley, and Clitheroe travel to face Trafford, who are without a win in three games this season.