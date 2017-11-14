Riversiders face Villa in Shield semi-final

Garstang will meet familiar faces in their bid to reach the final of this season’s Lancashire Shield.

Lee Baker’s side will come up against a fellow West Lancashire League Premier Division side in Euxton Villa in the semi-final.

The two sides will meet at Chorley FC’s Victory Park on Wednesday, February 7 (7.45pm).

The Riversiders reached the last four with victory against Prestwich Heys Reserves last Saturday.

That followed up their victories in the previous rounds against Wythenshawe Amateurs, FC St Helens and Millom.

For their part, Euxton reached the last four thanks to victory over Leigh Athletic at the weekend, having previously beaten Vickerstown and Hesketh Bank, the latter coming by way of penalties.

The winners of the Garstang-Euxton Villa match will play either Fulwood Amateurs or Slyne with Hest in the final on a date to be arranged for later in the season.

It promises to be an evenly-contested game as it pits the Riversiders, sitting second in the table, against third-placed Euxton.

Emphasising that is the previous meeting between the two sides which saw them draw 1-1 at the end of August with Tom Entwistle find the net for Garstang.

However, the focus for now remains the league and continuing their excellent start to the season.

Eight wins and two draws from their opening dozen matches see Garstang six points behind the table-toppers, Blackpool Wren Rovers, albeit with three games in hand.

Baker’s players are back in action on Saturday when they make the long trip to face second-bottom Vickerstown (2pm).

They then conclude the month with a home match against Whitehaven on Saturday, November 25 (3pm).