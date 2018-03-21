Riversiders’ players are victims of their success

Garstang FC might have a fixture backlog approaching but manager Lee Baker would not have it any other way.

The Riversiders are presently second in the West Lancashire League Premier Division table, 11 points behind leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers and with five games in hand after their 2-0 win at Thornton Cleveleys last Saturday.

With 11 league games to play before the end of the season, catch-up begins on Wednesday with the first of four consecutive home games as they entertain Burscough Richmond.

That is followed by Saturday’s game with Fulwood Amateurs, next Wednesday’s match against Euxton Villa and a meeting with Whitehaven on Easter Saturday, March 31.

For good measure, Baker’s players also have the Lancashire Shield final and Richardson Cup semi-final to think about.

Baker said: “It’s a tricky one but we only have ourselves to blame – we have put ourselves in that position.

“The weather hasn’t been ideal for anyone over the winter months but, it’s like I said the other week, what do we do?

“We can’t say that we only want to do well in this competition or that competition – we want to go for it all.

“Ultimately, that’s why we have more than just 11 players to pick from.

“The reserve team will have to have one or two players who step up when we need them to.

“However, we said the other week that when I’ve had to call upon certain players, they have been really good.

“I wouldn’t have any hesitation in putting them into games between now and the end of the season because I know what they can do – and it’s certainly something I’ll be thinking about.”