Riversiders’ success is down to the squad

Any success that Garstang achieve this season will be down to the squad as a whole according to manager Lee Baker.

The Riversiders progressed into the Lancashire Shield semi-final last weekend with victory against Prestwich Heys Reserves.

They have also made progress in the Richardson Cup after victory against Longridge Town in September, though their league form has been the season’s standout so far.

Two defeats in 12 games see them second in the West Lancashire League top flight, six points behind Blackpool Wren Rovers but with three games in hand.

Their recent results have also been achieved despite missing a number of players.

Baker said: “We’ve done well considering, over the games against Southport Hesketh and Coppull United, that we had six players missing for one reason or another – and not the same six players either.

“I said to the players before those games that those absences would not change the way we played.

“Instead, it was a chance for those players who were playing to grab their opportunity with both hands.

“To be fair, every single one of them did that; I can’t say any of those players who came in didn’t do what was requested of them.

“Ric Coar, for example, didn’t play against Coppull and he was our top scorer.

“People have their opinions of him but Marc Murphy came in and got a goal to get us going.

“We have drummed in into the players that it will be the squad who will take us where we want to go rather than the starting XI.”