Steeton 1 Garstang 4: Riversides rack up a third consecutive league win

Garstang made it three straight league victories as they posted a 4-1 win at Steeton on Saturday.

Although they were without Billy Joyce, Jack Swindlehurst and Jake Salisbury, the Riversiders showed minimal changes from the side that defeated Lower Breck last time out.

However, they made the worst possible start when falling behind after just 50 seconds.

A ball found the unmarked Tobias Jeffrey, who beat Will Kitchen from eight yards to give Steeton the lead.

Garstang took this in their stride though and, as the half progressed, they became the dominant team.

Jonny Hothersall and the Coar brothers were denied by some excellent saves and, as the game headed towards half-time, it was a question of when, not if, they would score.

The equaliser eventually came when a cross from the excellent Joe Melling found Ric Coar, who got between his markers to head home from close range and leave the teams level at half-time.

The second half saw Garstang make a tactical change with Rob Hanslip pushed into midfield, which saw him produce an outstanding performance.

A minute into the second half and Garstang took the lead when Alan Coar collected a fine pass from his brother Ric and finished efficiently.

The goal seemed to deflate the home side as the Riversiders dominated the rest of the game.

They extended their lead further when Alan Coar was found inside the area, where he laid off the ball to Hothersall who calmly fired home to make it 3-1.

Hothersall could have scored again, only to be denied by a fine fingertip save from the home keeper.

There was still time for a fourth goal when Phil Nagy’s corner was dropped and Alan Coar reacted quickest to score his second of the day from close range.

At the other end, Steeton went close when Kitchen made a fine save and the rebound was sent against the crossbar but it was too little too late as the Riversiders ran out comprehensive winners on the day.