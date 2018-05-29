Garstang CC bounce back with victory

Garstang bounced back from last week’s first defeat of the season, with a 20-run home win against Chorley.

Once again, the sun was shining and the visitors asked Garstang to bat first.

Michael Walling and Tom Wells started quickly, but one shot too many from Wells saw him depart for just 9.

Further wickets of Fayaz Ughradar (4) and skipper Mark Walling (6) saw the hosts slump to 39-3.

Michael Walling and Michael Wellings battled on, keeping the scoreboard ticking before the return of Ed Moulton (2-38) saw Wellings (22) depart.

Matt Crowther added a breezy 14 but, when he fell, Garstang were in danger of not making 150.

Michael Walling, finding the scoring tough, was eventually undone by the introduction of spin from Stuart Naden (3-35) and trudged off having made a creditable 31.

Travis Pieters (6) and Ian Walling (8) came and went before Mark Winstanley (18 not out) and Dan Gilbert (15 not out) saw Garstang reach the tea interval with 155-8 on the board.

Chorley came out in reply, and before some spectators could even take their seats, Garstang had a wicket first ball.

Naden saw the ball ricochet onto the stumps and it was soon 6-2 when Moulton was LBW to Gilbert (1-29).

Wian Van Zyl and Gayan Maneeshan fought back, playing some eye-catching shots and pushing the Garstang fielders with quick singles.

At 79-2, Garstang took a drink and were rejuvenated with a 15-over spell of bowling from Pieters and Ughradar.

Pieters had Maneeshan (27) caught behind, Ughradar rearranged Will Moulton’s stumps and Kyle Dixon was LBW without scoring.

Van Zyl passed 50 before deciding to take on the home attack, launching two sixes off Pieters, but he was out next over when he smashed Ughradar to mid-on for 63.

A smart catch from Wells ousted Andrew Holdsworth (2), and when Ian Oakes (2) also fell to Ughradar, the end was nigh at 101-8.

Joe Barker (1) was next to go, caught behind off Ian Walling, and it was then a question of whether Garstang could take the final wicket or Chorley could hold out for the draw.

However, Alex Howarth and James Lee sent the ball to all parts, but when Howarth invited Lee to take a single, he was not even in the frame with Ian Walling completing the runout with Chorley all out for 135.