Garstang CC bowl over their opponents

Garstang CC won again as they claimed 15 points from their Northern League encounter with Morecambe.

Skipper Mark Walling won the toss, asked the hosts to bat first and saw Ian Walling and Danny Gilbert on the money.

It didn’t take long for the breakthrough with Gilbert bowling Reuben Orr (2), bringing in Luke Jongwe to join Mark Woodhead.

Gilbert struck next, finding the edge of Woodhead’s bat with Mark Walling taking a stunning catch (11).

Jongwe (4) edged behind as the home side slipped to 20-3 and had recurring nightmares of the week before when they were bowled out for just 58.

Jamie Heywood (6) was next to go, edging to Michael Wellings off Gilbert and, at 32-4, Garstang were well on top.

Captain Ryan Pearson and Alex Briggs looked to rebuild but a new face in Fayaz Ughradar came on and it didn’t take him long to make an impact.

Pearson edged behind to make it 62-5 before Briggs (16) soon followed.

Travis Pieters followed on from his five-wicket haul the week before when he had Tommy Clough (5) caught.

Ughradar bowled Lewis Smith (3), Pieters removed Danny Edwards (10) and Gilbert ended the innings as Morecambe were 91 all out.

In reply, Michael Walling and Tom Wells started patiently before punishing the loose deliveries as they reached 44-0.

Spin saw the back of Wells (18) and Walling (21), while Mark Walling (10) was also out but Garstang were 75-3 at that stage.

However, Wellings (23 not out) and Ughradar (11 not out) knocked off the runs required.