Garstang CC make it three wins from three

Garstang made it an impressive three wins from three in an enthralling Northern League game against Leyland.

Inviting the opposition to bat first, Ian Walling and Danny Gilbert produced a formidable opening spell and ensured the score was just 24-0 from the opening 20 overs.

The latter eventually removed Jacob Wright (4), and when Walling (2-19), ousted professional Umar Waheed without scoring, the home side were buoyant.

Tom Reece (16) plodded on, but when he, and Ross Bretherton (8) departed to Fayaz Ughradar, Garstang were moving in for the kill.

Two further wickets fell before skipper James Rounding (19) added some quick runs but, at 78-8, Garstang sensed an early tea.

However, Will Monks, (14), Alex Williams (12) and Andrew Jacques (22) weighed in and took the total beyond 100 but Ughrader took 5-33 as they were all out for 116.

The reply didn’t start well as as Tom Wells unfortunately run out without facing a ball, followed by Michael Walling (8), Mark Walling (8), Ughradar and Mark Winstanley – both failing to trouble the scorers – and victory looked a long way off at 23-5.

Michael Wellings was joined by Pieters and they began to bat time, adding 40 before Wellings departed for 41.

Gilbert (4) was next out before Ian Walling blasted 29 and, with Travis Pieters, took Garstang to 108-7.

A further twist saw Walling (29) and Pieters (17) both out but Naqib Rahman struck a six to level the scores before allowing Waris Khan to win the game and take Garstang to 117-9.

Garstang also started their Northern League T20 campaign on Sunday with defeats to Fulwood and Broughton and Morecambe.

In the first game, Fulwood made 163-7 before Garstang could only reply with 138-8.

Game two saw Garstang post 129-8, which Morecambe overhauled on the last ball.