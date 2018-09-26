Garstang CC pounce on Pieters for next year

Garstang CC have already announced the first of their player signings for the 2019 Northern Premier Cricket League season.

They have brought back South African off-spinner Travis Pieters for next year following a hugely promising season this year.

The 18-year-old claimed 51 wickets at an average of 15 in helping Mark Walling’s players finish their first Northern League season in sixth place.

Walling said: “Trav has fitted in perfectly at the club and has left a lasting impression on many people with everyone looking forward to seeing him return down at the Riverside in the 2019 season.

“Trav has been fantastic on and off the pitch, he has been a credit to himself and his family from day one. I hope he enjoys his time at home and comes back an even stronger player.”

Pieters’ bowling feats also included two hat-tricks for the club.

The first came as Garstang got the better of Fulwood and Broughton by two wickets when they met towards the end of April.

He had already accounted for Richard Turner and Rob Dingle before dismissing Callum Robinson-Brooks, Jon Fenton and Usman Sadaqat to finish with 5-21.

Hat-trick number two came in July as Walling’s players lost by two runs against Leyland.

Having sent back Umar Waheed and Ross Bretherton, Pieters then picked up the wickets of Jake Peake, Alex Williams and Andrew Jacques in finishing with 5-29.

He is the first piece in the jigsaw as Garstang look to improve on their fine first season at Northern League level.

Walling added: “We’d also as a club like to give a huge thank you to Andy and Lisa Walling for hosting Trav and Coen (Oosthuysen) this year.

“None of this would have happened if we’d didn’t have people like this willing to help.”