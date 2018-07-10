Garstang CC’s batsmen fail to fire at Fulwood

Former England international Simon Kerrigan proved the difference as Garstang slipped to a 24-run defeat against Fulwood and Broughton on Saturday.

Kerrigan, whom Garstang skipper Mark Walling had warned in the week would be a danger to his side, struck 90 in Fulwood and Broughton’s 211 all out before Garstang’s reply ended with them dismissed for 187.

Fulwood and Broughton won the toss and chose to bat first at Highfield, only to see Danny Gilbert dismiss openers Richard Turner (9) and Rana Pratap Singh Thakur Shiv (15) cheaply.

However, that meant Kerrigan was joined by Matthew Smith in a partnership which set up the Fulwood and Broughton innings.

Kerrigan took centre stage before he was another of Gilbert’s victims, while his partner contributed a valuable 45 before he was stumped off the bowling of Coen Oosthuysen.

From there, however, the rest of the Fulwood and Broughton batting line-up rather fell away.

Only Charlie Rossiter (15) and Mark Smith (13) reached double figures as Gilbert was rewarded for his efforts with figures of 6-39 from 13 overs.

Oosthuysen claimed 2-57 while runouts accounted for the wickets of Jon Fenton (7) and Arbab Munir (6).

In reply, Garstang began strongly but were unable to build on the platform provided by their top three.

Opening duo Michael Walling and Fayaz Ughradar struck 45 and 43 respectively, followed by 33 from Michael Wellings.

However, much like the Fulwood and Broughton innings, there was little of note to come afterwards.

Oosthuysen (14), Mark Walling (10) and Dan Curwen (10) were their only batters making it into double figures.

The damage was done largely by Jon Fenton who, having dismissed Michael Walling and Wellings, also picked up the wickets of Matthew Crowther (9) and Mark Winstanley (1) to end with 4-24.

Dominic Jackson took the final wicket to claim figures of 3-9 with Garstang all out in the 47th over.