Garstang CC’s batters fail to fire

A terrible batting display from Garstang saw points slip through the net from their visit to Barrow.

Opting to bat first, Barrow made a steady start with Robin Adams and Toby Mowat having a look at Ian Walling and Danny Gilbert.

From there it was safe to say Mowat (7) weighed up Ian Walling but his attempt to smash him out of the ground only succeeded in edging the next ball to Matt Crowther.

Ryan Gilmour and Adams saw off the new ball before the introduction of Travis Pieters accounted for Gilmour, LBW for just nine, and when Ian Walling (2-24) took a smart return catch to remove Adams (12,) the home side were in a spot of bother.

Grant Roelofsen and Greg Reynolds negotiated their way to the drinks by which time the hosts were 79-3.

After drinks, it was all about spin, with Pieters (2-40) and Coen Oosthuysen (4-20) taking over.

They provided immaculate control as the scoreboard almost came to a halt before Roelofsen (27) was the first to lose patience, bowled by Oosthuysen, and when Pieters had Reynolds (17) caught behind, Garstang were well in the mix.

A further wicket apiece and Garstang sensed three figures might not be achieved but some late hitting from Jack Hill-Eades (22) and captain Glen Kermode (10 not out) saw Barrow reach 125-8 from their 50 overs.

The second innings did not go to plan for Garstang with six ducks, five LBWs and only two men in double figures as the visitors were bowled out for 108.

That said, despite losing Tom Wells in the second over, Michael Walling and Fayaz Ughradar began to look comfortable.

When Ughradar (8) fell, it triggered a mini-collapse with Mark Walling and Michael Wellings also back in the hutch, and at 29-4, it seemed a stiff chase.

Michael Walling found an ally in Crowther and the duo added 30 as the balance of the match began to swing towards Garstang.

Sadly, Crowther (7) was given out and when Mark Winstanley edged behind, it was suddenly 59-6.

Oosthuysen couldn’t repeat his bowling heroics, and when Michael Walling was also given out, having battled extremely well for 43, the home side sensed blood.

Pieters was the ninth man out and, at 84-9, all hopes were pinned on the opening bowlers, Ian Walling and Gilbert.

They gave it a mighty fine go with Walling sending the ball to all parts, and with Barrow worried, it needed something special.

Ian Walling panned the ball to cover and set off for a single, only for Reynolds to gather and throw down the stumps.

Gilbert (1) was stranded with Ian Walling left unbeaten with a fine knock of 40 not out.

It brought to an end a pulsating game, one which Garstang will wonder how they lost.

From the Barrow perspective, Reynolds (6-37) was well backed up by Daryl Wareing (2-17) and Gilmour (1-22) with Garstang back at home against Penrith on Saturday.