Garstang CC’s lower order clings on

Garstang hung on for a losing draw against Blackpool when first met second in the Northern League last weekend at Stanley Park.

The home side won the toss, elected to bat first and the first over brought drama with a near run out before Ian Walling ousted Tomas King (0).

Matt Houston (5) had his off stump removed by Walling as Blackpool slipped to 13-2, followed by the dismissals of Jovaun van Wyngaardt (4) and Ben Howarth (8) to leave the home side in a pickle at 26-4.

Josh Boyne and Andy Furniss weathered the storm and added 93 before Travis Pieters enticed a tired shot from Furniss (52).

Boyne (67) fell in similar fashion to Michael Walling but, at 147-6 from 41 overs, a platform had been laid.

Garstang got to grips with the final overs which saw Pieters (2-35) claim the wicket of Jake Muncaster (8) before Ian Walling had Matthew Grindley (12) caught behind and Matthew Siddall (0) stumped to end with 5-31 with Blackpool reaching 181-9.

The visitors’ reply began disastrously with Tom Wells (2) caught, Michael Walling (4) bowled and Mark Walling (14) sending a full toss straight to cover to leave Garstang 31-3.

Michael Wellings and Fayaz Ughradar rebuilt the innings but the introduction of Siddall (4-42) saw Wellings perish for 22, and when Crowther (6) also departed, Garstang were 62-5.

Mark Winstanley and Ughradar occupied the crease, adding 55 runs in 20 overs before Ughradar (37) fell.

Winstanley (33) fell just two overs later but the visitors went in search of a second innings batting bonus point.

Ian Walling, (11) secured that point, and although van Wyngaardt (5-56) claimed two late wickets, Khan defended the last over stoutly to ensure a losing draw for the visitors as they ended on 150-9.

It meant Blackpool claimed a winning draw and 11 points with five going to Garstang.