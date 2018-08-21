Garstang CC set up a final flourish after league loss

Garstang CC saw themselves leapfrogged by Fleetwood and Barrow in the Northern League following defeat at the weekend.

Mark Walling’s players lost by three wickets when they welcomed Fleetwood to the Riverside.

It was a day where the bowlers dominated as Garstang had batted first and were all out for 122.

Michael and Mark Walling were both out without scoring, while Fayaz Ughradar (10) and Michael Wellings (6) also departed.

Coen Oosthuysen (45) and Matthew Crowther (20) led the Garstang resistance but they had no answer to the Fleetwood attack.

Damien Hutchinson took 4-18, Neels Bergh 3-36 and James Amor 2-27 as Garstang were dismissed in the 48th over.

Oosthuysen then tried his utmost to drag Garstang to victory as he took four wickets in the Fleetwood reply.

Jeremy Davies, however, set up the Fleetwood run chase with a knock of 42 with Bergh contributing 18 and Declan Clerkin 16 as they secured victory on 123-7.

Oosthuysen ended with 4-22, Danny Gilbert 2-36 and Ian Walling 1-24 but their efforts were in vain.

However, they reached the final of the Benchmarx Kitchens and Joinery Trophy with victory against Fulwood and Broughton on Sunday.

Fulwood made 78 when they batted first before Garstang replied with 81-1, Naqib Khan making 49 not out from 27 balls.

They now face Netherfield in the final on September 2 after they defeated Leyland in a bowlout.