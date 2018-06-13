Garstang CC skipper seeks an instant improvement

Garstang CC skipper Mark Walling wants his players to bounce back when they meet Penrith on Saturday.

After a promising opening to their first season in the Northern League, Garstang have stuttered in the last fortnight with back-to-back league defeats.

Having lost against Fleetwood at the start of the month, they were beaten by Barrow last time out in what proved an especially disappointing day for Walling’s players.

They looked to have done the hard work in restricting Barrow to 125-8, only to be dismissed for 108 in reply.

Eighty-three of those runs came from two batters, namely Michael Walling (43) and Ian Walling (40 not out) as the other nine players could only muster 16 runs between them.

“It was disappointing because, at the end of the day, we had done really well to keep them down to 125,” the captain said.

“It wasn’t a bad wicket, it was just poor batting on our part when you look at two players scoring 40 or more and there were six ducks among the rest of us.

“We needed to put partnerships together but we lost wickets in clusters.

“We’d been pretty happy at the halfway point but losing the wickets we did put us behind where we wanted to be.

“Hopefully we can change that on Saturday because we need to bounce back and I hope we can get a win, especially with the match being at home.”

Garstang have already met Penrith once this season, losing their Lancashire KO Cup tie at the Riverside three weeks ago.

A win will get Walling’s players back on track as they lie sixth in the table, four places and 20 points above their visitors.

“That was the frustrating thing about losing last weekend,” Walling said.

“Had we won that game then we’d have been near the top again so it’s important we get a win under our belt.”