Garstang CC undone by clinical Saints

Garstang’s reign at the top of the Northern Cricket League came to an abrupt end with a first defeat of the season against a clinical St Annes side.

Arriving at the ground well in advance, the visitors were well drilled and ready to ask Garstang to bat first.

The home side, though, started well with Michael Walling and Tom Wells seeing off the new ball before Muhammed Imran-Sadiq removed Wells for 16, leaving Garstang 41-1.

Fayaz Ughradar, (2) was next to go, stumped by Richard Staines off professional Amar Ullah (3-41), to leave the hosts 60-2.

The Walling brothers, Michael and Mark then added 38 before Michael’s innings came to an end when he was LBW to Thomas Bradley for a well-made 40.

Travis Pieters (7) fell to Mohamed Nadeem, and when Ullah ousted Mark Walling (21) and Mark Winstanley (2), Garstang had slipped to 131-6.

Matt Crowther and Ian Walling added 34, heading into the final few overs before Walling (14) departed.

In came Naqib Rahman and, together with Crowther, added 21 to take Garstang to 186-7.

Crowther finished 39 not out with Rahman 11 not out and, after the break, St Annes opener and captain Nathan Armstrong (20) came out of the traps quickly.

One shot too many saw a stunning catch from Crowther off Danny Gilbert make it 27-1.

Ifill (16) was brilliantly caught by Rahman off Ian Walling, and when Henry Higson, (13) was caught behind off Pieters, Garstang saw a window of opportunity with the visitors 67-3.

Nadeem and Ullah had other ideas and firmly slammed the window shut.

They both reached 50s, and although Nadeem (52) fell before the end, Ullah (54 not out) was accompanied by Imran-Sadiq, (21 not out) to see the visitors coast to a six-wicket victory on 190-4.

Saturday’s league defeat was followed by a 93-run Lancashire KO Cup exit against Penrith at the Riverside on Sunday.

Ashwin Hebbar’s undefeated 136 helped Penrith to 256-3 in which Alister Craig added 55 not out and Nick Hodgson 42.

In reply, Garstang were all out for 163 with Penrith bowlers Samuel Hall (4-40) and Jake Marshall (3-29) doing the damage.