Lessons to be learned for Garstang CC

Garstang CC skipper Mark Walling is looking for an immediate improvement when they host Morecambe in the Northern League on Saturday.

Last weekend’s battle of the 2017 Palace Shield top two ended with Garstang losing by 24 runs at Fulwood and Broughton.

Despite 90 from Fulwood’s Simon Kerrigan, Garstang had restricted their hosts to what they thought was an achievable 211 all out – only to be dismissed for 187 with 22 balls remaining in reply.

“Simon batted really well but we came away a bit disappointed because we’d been 115-1 in reply,” Walling said.

“At one stage we thought they were going to get 250 or 260 so it was a good effort to keep them to what we did.

“If we had seen out the overs then we would have won but we lost too many wickets in the middle of the innings.

“They had one player who made 90 while we had a couple in the 40s and one in the 30s.

“You need people making 60s and 70s to win games in the Northern League and that’s something we have to learn.

“We should have seen the game out but we needed someone to make a big score.”

Defeat keeps Garstang sixth in the table as they prepare to welcome a Morecambe side two places below them.

Garstang’s home displays this season have been good so far and it’s something the skipper wants to continue.

“We’ve only lost one game at home this season,” Walling said.

“Our home form is a lot better than our away form and it gives us the perfect opportunity to get 15 points.

“However, Morecambe are a good side and they have some really good players, so it won’t be easy for us at all.”