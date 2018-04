From wrestling to netball, athletes from across Lancashire will be hoping to do England proud at the Commonwealth Games.

Pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw, hammer thrower Sophie Hitchon and boxer Lisa Whiteside will be amongst those going for gold on the Gold Coast.

Look through our gallery to get to know our medal hopefuls who will be in action over the next couple of weeks.

The multi-games event in Australia begins on Wednesday, April 4 and runs for 11 days until April 15.