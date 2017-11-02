Added bonus in victory for Garstang RUFC

Garstang RUFC continued their excellent early-season form with a 24-3, bonus point win over Bury in Lancashire/Cheshire Three North.

Victory moved them eight points clear at the top on a day when they denied Bury a try.

Garstang started the game strongly and were rewarded with an early try as Adam Nickson ran in from distance.

However, Garstang’s strong bench was tested by injuries to Nickson, Lawson Whittaker and Charlie Clark.

Those changes disrupted Garstang’s performance and Bury capitalised on this with a penalty to trail 5-3.

They had a chance to lead at half-time but sent another kick at goal narrowly wide as the break gave Garstang the chance to fix a few things.

The breather did the trick as they came flying out of the blocks.

A massive overlap was created, and although the ball went to ground, Edgar Nicholls gathered it and embarked on a weaving run which saw him go under the posts with Paul Brown converting.

A penalty kicked to the corner then saw Gavin Barton go over from the subsequent lineout to make it 17-3.

Barton was denied a second try when he was adjudged to have gone into touch as he scored but, moments later, he crossed for the bonus point try, which was also converted.

Although Bury dominated the last 20 minutes, Garstang’s defence repelled wave after wave of attack.

Elsewhere, the Blues trailed 26-5 against Aspull at half-time before fighting back to draw 31-31.

Both teams play on Saturday with the firsts at Ashton-under-Lyne and the Blues at Preston Grasshoppers (both 2.15pm).