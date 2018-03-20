Barton hat-trick shows the way

Garstang RUFC 1sts 74 Oxton Parkonians 10

After a two week break Garstang put in a performance which was full of pace, power and a great deal of accuracy in testing conditions.

Garstang started well and within minutes they had an early lead as Sam Tomlinson burrowed over from close range. This was followed by another Gavin Barton try. With Paul Brown converting both the home side had a healthy 14-0 lead early on.

The visitors were next on the scoresheet with a well taken try to make it 14-5.

The next try was a beauty as Barton made a searing break before passing wide to Kieran Davies who galloped home from distance.

From the subsequent re-start Garstang tore through the defence and got the ball wide to Ben Kelsall, it looked like the ball had been spilled but the referee adjudged it as a kick and Kelsall followed up to score.

This secured the bonus point at the midway point of the first half (24-5). Further tries before the break from Barton and Lawson Whittaker just about put the match out of sight at half-time.

The second half continued in much the same vein and Ben Kelsall and Dave Miller crossed to extend the lead to 48-5.

Joe Harrison then added another try. By now, Kieran Davies had taken over the goal-kicking and the score was extended to 62-5.

The visitors were still plugging away and they benefitted from a Garstang lapse as a speculative kick through bounced off two players and through another to allow the winger to touch down.

But Garstang finished the game with another couple of tries as Barton barged over to claim his hat-trick and then Sam Tomlinson went coast to coast to bookend the scoring as he scored the final try to make it 74-10.

This win lifts Garstang back up to second place in the table. On Saturday they are away to Ormskirk who they meet for the fourth time this season.

Garstang 2nd XV entertained table-topping Bolton 3rds, eventually going down to a 26-5 defeat.

In a close encounter the Blues were frustrated by squandered opportunities in the early stages to make a real game of it against a very strong side.

They will have to wait a couple of weeks to get back on track as their next game is not until March 31, when they take on Preston Grasshoppers 5ths.

Elsewhere, Garstang senior colts claimed their biggest scalps ever in two games played on Sunday at Preston Grasshoppers.

In a round-robin format Garstang first played a combined Waterloo and Liverpool St Helens team.

They came out as 14-5 winners, with Will Busby and Owen Bendall scoring the tries which were converted by Lewis Pattinson.

In the next game they came up against the hosts Preston Grasshoppers and won 19-5. Robert Harry, Lewis Pattinson and Danny Porter were the try-scorers with Pattinson adding two conversions.

Garstang coach Bert Cross was thrilled, not only at the outcome, but also about the effort and spirit shown by his team.

The ladies had been scheduled to play Preston Grasshoppers at Hudson Park on Sunday but the game was frozen off.