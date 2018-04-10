Garstang are punished by Pendle

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s third XI were beaten by Pendle in their final division one match of the season.

Facing a Pendle side which just missed out on promotion this season, Garstang started hesitantly and saw their opponents dominate early on.

After 12 minutes, a poorly-placed Garstang pass from defence gave Pendle an easy break and they finished past stand-in keeper Lisa Richardson to open the scoring.

Four minutes later and Pendle’s play took its toll again with a second goal.

After 25 minutes of Pendle pressure, Garstang at last got their passing game together.

That paid off when Harriet Price made the crucial break to go one-on-one with the keeper and score well to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The second half started with Pendle again dominant and they won a penalty corner within the first two minutes.

Garstang gradually pressed back as Pendle’s older players tired and a strong attack by Ellie Higham, Caitlin Ball and Price came close.

Price won a penalty corner which saw her hit the keeper in the chest after the first shot was parried.

Higham forced a desperate, diving save from the Pendle keeper but the scoring was completed 21 minutes into the second half.

Pendle broke free as Garstang tired with a good finish across Richardson making it 3-1.

Garstang kept trying and had some more near misses before time was up, leaving Pendle as the winners.