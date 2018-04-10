Garstang are punished by Pendle

Ellie Higham went close to scoring for Garstang's third XI against Pendle
Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s third XI were beaten by Pendle in their final division one match of the season.

Facing a Pendle side which just missed out on promotion this season, Garstang started hesitantly and saw their opponents dominate early on.

After 12 minutes, a poorly-placed Garstang pass from defence gave Pendle an easy break and they finished past stand-in keeper Lisa Richardson to open the scoring.

Four minutes later and Pendle’s play took its toll again with a second goal.

After 25 minutes of Pendle pressure, Garstang at last got their passing game together.

That paid off when Harriet Price made the crucial break to go one-on-one with the keeper and score well to make it 2-1 at half-time.

The second half started with Pendle again dominant and they won a penalty corner within the first two minutes.

Garstang gradually pressed back as Pendle’s older players tired and a strong attack by Ellie Higham, Caitlin Ball and Price came close.

Price won a penalty corner which saw her hit the keeper in the chest after the first shot was parried.

Higham forced a desperate, diving save from the Pendle keeper but the scoring was completed 21 minutes into the second half.

Pendle broke free as Garstang tired with a good finish across Richardson making it 3-1.

Garstang kept trying and had some more near misses before time was up, leaving Pendle as the winners.