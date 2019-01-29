Garstang ladies enjoy an emphatic Preston victory

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first team were 5-0 winners against Preston when they met at the weekend.

Garstang had gone into the game without a number of senior players and were looking to recover from their second defeat of the season a week earlier.

They started quickly and it took fewer than two minutes for Summer Muirhead to score following a melee in front of goal.

She made a quick turn and had to hop on one leg to gain space before getting the ball past two defenders with a reverse stick shot.

Two minutes later, Garstang won a penalty corner and came very close to scoring again from a well-worked deflection attempt on the left post.

This set the pattern for the game with Preston defending their quarter under pressure and making very few forays over the halfway line.

Rebecca Worthington and Holly Hunter came close to scoring but Preston held out until the 25th minute.

That was when a neat slip from Worthington to Di Roe saw the latter hit a fine shot across the keeper and just inside the left post.

Garstang introduced Evie Turner on the wing and her pace, along with that of Hunter on the other flank added to Preston’s discomfort.

The second half continued in the same way with Garstang turning up the pressure.

Three further goals came through Fran Summers, a second for Muirhead and Hunter to seal victory.

Elsewhere, the seconds had a hard-fought 1-1 draw against top-of-the-table Lancaster and Morecambe with a late breakaway goal for Ariana Lowery.

Goals from Ellie Higham and Pippa Chapman gave the thirds a 2-1 victory in their game against Clitheroe and Blackburn’s seconds.

However, the fourths were beaten 4-0 at Lancaster and Morecambe.