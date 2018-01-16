Garstang Ladies flourish against Formby

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s first team played their best hockey for some time in beating Formby.

A very young Formby started off well but were unable to break down a resolute Garstang defence.

Garstang found their game before theirwork paid off on 31 minutes as Rebecca Worthington received a ball with only the keeper to beat.

She lifted the ball in the air and bounced it on her stick twice, waiting for the keeper to come to her, and then lobbing it over them.

Formby were too aggressive in the second half with some stick tackles, leading the umpire to issue a warning.

Nevertheless, they saw a shot go just wide before Garstang’s attack geared up.

Lisa Swaine was unlucky not to score with two efforts, while Worthington had a near miss late on.

The thirds were 5-0 winners over Brookfields with Lauren Smith (2), Libby Baxter, Hannah Riordan and Lucy Treaddell scoring.

The fourths enjoyed a 4-1 win against Clitheroe and Blackburn Northern.

Orla McShannon gave them the lead before Pip Chapman made it 2-0.

Evie Parkinson scored a third and, although Garstang conceded, Tilly Brown secured victory.